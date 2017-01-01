98.7 AMP Radio Presents: Gown Town!

If you’re a girl in need of a Prom Dress, but can’t necessarily afford one, you are invited to participate in our annual Gown Town!
Join us on Sunday, April 9 from 11am-2pm at Oakland Mall in Troy. Pick out the dress of your choice so that you can have a prom to remember! And yes…you get to keep it!
Dress Drops:
Do you have a gently used dress you don’t need anymore? Donate it! Visit us at one of the following dress drops!
Saturday April 1st Noon – 1pm
European Wax Center
19320 West, Woodhaven, MI 48183
Thursday April 6th 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Oakland Mall
412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083
Saturday April 8th Noon – 1 pm
Oakland Mall
412 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI 48083