Taylor Swift’s SNL Performance is STEAMY! [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift performed two of her new songs on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was her first televised, live performance of any Reputation song, and she did not disappoint! She came out strong with a sexy version of “Ready For It” where she sang into a snake microphone.

And if anyone had doubts about her talent – she spends the last minute of the performance belting out notes to let the haters know she’s the real deal.

She finished up her set with a more intimate version of “Call It What You Want.” This was her first SNL performance since 2009, and we can’t wait to see her perform the rest of the album!

Her album has sold over 700,000 stream-less copies in its first week out and is well on its way to being a platinum record!