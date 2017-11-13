Taylor Swift To Play Ford Field In 2018

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Taylor Swift will be bringing her Reputation stadium tour to Detroit next year.

The Grammy-winning artist will be playing at Ford Field on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, according to her tour page.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general-public on Wednesday, December 13, her 28th birthday.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Tuesday, November 28. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

The rollout is part of an effort to thwart ticket scalpers.

The 2018 trek is in support of her Reputation album, which is on track to sell at least 1 million units in its first week.

Swift’s tour for her last album, 1989, was a smash success in 2015, grossing $250 million in revenue.

The tour announcement comes after Swift gave an epic performance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It was her first official SNL appearance since 2009.

She came out strong with a sexy version of “…Ready For It?” where she sang into a snake microphone.

Swift finished up her set with a more intimate version of “Call It What You Want.”