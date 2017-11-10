You Could Get Paid to Live in Cancun for Six Months – Here’s How:

By Rat & Puff
(iStock)

Sick of your day-to-day job where you sit in the corner of the windowless office, counting down the seconds until 5 o’clock? So are we, but don’t worry, we have a solution for you:

How’s about a $10o00/month paid vacation to Cancun?

giphy You Could Get Paid to Live in Cancun for Six Months Heres How:

We thought you’d like that one.

Cancun.com is trying to find someone who will explore Cancun for 6 months and document their travels. The only requirements: you must be 18 by January 1, 2018 and be fluent in English. Pretty simple!

Here’s how you enter:

You have until December 17th to apply on their website. Upload a one minute video answering all of their questions about how you travel, and that’s it!

 

Go apply for that vacation you deserve – best of luck!!!

giphy You Could Get Paid to Live in Cancun for Six Months Heres How:

