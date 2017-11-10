Taylor Swift Debuts ‘New Year’s Day’ in Live Television Performance

Look for her tomorrow on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift made her first live television appearance of the year Thursday night, Nov. 9 during Scandal. She played “New Year’s Day,”  from her highly anticipated album, Reputation, just hours before it’s official release.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Cats Can’t Wait for ‘Reputation’ to Drop Either

The pop star sat at a piano in her Rhode Island home and delivered the intimate love song to a room full of girlfriends. The choir of voices joined her for the chorus and the bridge.

“Don’t read the last page/ But I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we’re making mistakes/ I want your midnights/ But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” she sang.

The “Look What You Made Me Do,” singer will appear on television again tomorrow night (Nov. 11) when she performs on Saturday Night Live.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live