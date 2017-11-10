Sam Smith Shares Intimate ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ with James Corden

The audience chilled on easy chairs and couches.
Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Robyn Collins

Sam Smith delivered an emotional, low-key version of his single “Too Good At Goodbyes” on Thursday (Nov. 9) on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Standing on an oriental rug, amidst a stage full of living room lamps, the pop star and a trio of backup singers performed to an audience sitting in easy chairs and couches.

Smith’s second album The Thrill Of It All came out November 3.

Check out his performance on The Late Late Show below:

