Madonna Shares Late-Night Cover

Madonna was in a night owl kind of mood.
Filed Under: Madonna
Photo: Eldson Chagara / AFP / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Between albums, Madonna has tried her hand at stand-up comedy, imitated Kim Kardashian and struggled to get her UPS packages delivered. (For what it’s worth, she’s also announced major philanthropic plans in Malawi and celebrated Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday.)

Related: Madonna Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut with Amy Schumer

The Queen of Pop is almost certainly plotting her next reinvention, but with all this downtime she’s managed to have a little fun. Last night Madonna tweeted a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” while everyone in her house was asleep.

“Between the Bars…………strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep. Eliot Smith  #prayer #lullaby #love,” she wrote. 

Wearing glasses and a striped shirt, Madonna strummed the guitar and delivered some soft, tender vocals. It’s safe to say she did her “favorite song” justice.

Watch the video here:

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live