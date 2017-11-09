Ed Sheeran Shares Wintry ‘Perfect’ Video

Actress Zoey Deutch plays his love interest.
By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran has released the music video for his current single “Perfect.” The clip was shot on location in Austria and follows a script Sheeran wrote. In the video, which was directed by Jason Koeing, Sheeran falls in love on the ski slopes and actress Zoey Deutch plays his love interest.

Writing scripts has appealed to Sheeran for some time now: In March, he confessed that he’d like to write, direct and star in his own British indie in the vein of Four Weddings and a Funeral or Notting Hill.

“I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really f—— love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together,” he said. “I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

In the video for “Perfect,” fans can enjoy gorgeous shots of the Austrian peaks and a love story. It’s a bit unnerving to see accident-prone Sheeran on a pair of skis, though.

