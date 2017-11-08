Twitter, Character Limit, 280 characters, More

Twitter Doubles The Character Limit

(AMP) — Twitter announced Tuesday it has doubled the limit for tweets to 280 characters, a bid to draw in more users and boost engagement at the social network.

Giving users twice the space to voice their thoughts ushers in a new era for the online platform, whose hallmark 140-character cap had encouraged users to craft succinct missives.

“We’re expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves,” tweeted the site, which started testing an increase to its limit in most languages in early September.

It is the first time the tweet character cap has been raised since Twitter was founded 11 years ago.

