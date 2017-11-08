Eminem Announces New Single ‘Walk on Water’

By Scott T. Sterling

Look out, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Eminem is coming for your song title.

Eminem has revealed the imminent arrival of a new single, “Walk on Water,” which would be the first track from his upcoming album, Revival.

The song shares a title with Thirty Seconds to Mars’ current hit, which at press time had peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay chart.

The reveal was made on social media, with the new song title written on a Revival prescription pad.

See the Instagram post below.