A raw cookie dough cafe is opening its doors as soon as spring 2018. But don’t worry, this cookie dough is safe for consumption and salmonella free. The cafe will be called Detroit Dough and it plans to feature 5 cookie dough flavors: chocolate chip, brownie, peanut butter, no chips, and sugar. They’ll also have 50 different toppings if straight cookie dough isn’t enough. The cafe will be located in Northwest Goldberg in Detroit!

