Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Prank Food Delivery Man

“I’ll taste the soup. It just needs to be very, very soft.”
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Ellen Degeneres

By Robyn Collins

Adam Levine teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to pull a prank on a local delivery man named Izzy. The talk show host fed lines to the Maroon 5 frontman through an earpiece, which he then delivered to the unsuspecting Izzy.

Related: Adam Levine Reveals Gender of Second Child

The gag centered around Levine being unable to eat anything but “soft food” because he had to keep his throat in top form for singing. Through the sketch, the delivery man tries to help Levine find something that won’t hurt his voice. “I’ll taste the soup. It just needs to be very, very soft,” Levine said. After sipping the French Onion soup, he said, “This is too hard,” and became far more difficult and demanding from there.

 

Ultimately, the ruse was revealed, and Izzy ran onto the stage where Ellen rewarded him with a large tip.

Watch the funny bit below:

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live