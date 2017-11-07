Vic Mensa Calls Out Republicans/NRA Over Gun Control

By Scott T. Sterling

Vic Mensa called out the NRA during a powerful (and profane) gun control rant captured by TMZ.

The rapper makes his thoughts clear concerning such controversial topics as assault weapons.

“Americans need to stop being stupid as f— about gun control,” he said. “You’re not gonna fight off a tyrannical government with an AR-15 or an M-16, so give it up. It’s not a constitutional right.”

Mensa (who is a gun owner) went on to call out politicians who are quick to offer thoughts and prayers in the wake of mass shootings, throwing the NRA under the bus in the process.

“If you look down a list at all of the f—— Republican congressmen and s— saying ‘thoughts and prayers to Vegas, thoughts and prayers to Texas…’ These same people take money from the NRA and vote against anything that opposes complete gun ownership, no background checks. So the same people sending those empty thoughts and prayers are taking money from the NRA and are basically profiting from these murders.”

