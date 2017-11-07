There’s An App That Let’s You Know if McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine is Working

When the McFlurry craving hits, for me, it’s usually after 10 pm. I have to gather myself, put pants on, but that’s okay because I have my eyes on the prize.

Til heartbreak strikes. “Sorry, our ice cream machine is down.”

Nooooooooo-o-o-o-o-o-o-ooooooooo

I PUT ON PANTS FOR THIS?

If you can relate to my struggle here, fear no longer internet! Because A REAL LIFE ANGEL created an app to let you know if your nearest McDonald’s ice cream machine is actually working!

The app, called Ice Check, let’s you look up your local McD’s and get the scoop.

McDonalds: sorry our ice cream machine is broken. First of all, ur machine has been "broken" for like 2 years now…. — Melissa (@MelyRamo5) October 23, 2017

Ice Check was created by Raina McCleod who told Buzzfeed, “I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down”.

That’s how it always happens sis.