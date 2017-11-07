JAY-Z and Other Artists React to Meek Mill Prison Sentence

By Jon Wiederhorn

JAY-Z has commented on the jail sentence given to rapper Meek Mill, calling it “unjust and heavy handed.”

In a post on Facebook, the kingpin rapper wrote, “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

On Monday (Nov. 6), Meek Mill received a two to four-year prison sentence for violating his parole. The sentence was handed down by Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley and the verdict stemmed from a drugs and firearms case from 2008. Brinkley said Mill failed a drug test and didn’t obey a court order restricting his travel.

JAY-Z wasn’t the only artist to comment on Mill’s sentence.

“Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass,” wrote T.I. “You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING. 🙏🏽.”

Rapper Nipsey Hussle also weighed in. “To be yung Blac and successful YOU ENEMY NUMBER 1,” he tweeted. “HOLD YO HEAD @MeekMill streets chose u.”

Comedian Kevin Hart wrote, “Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I’m here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up.”

In an interview with TMZ, Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said he believes the judge has a personal vendetta against the rapper. She has delt with Meek’s cases going back to 2008.

