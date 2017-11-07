Stranger Things, Michigan, Spoil, Punishment, Cruel, Mean, Arrested, Jail, Spoilers, East Lansing, Eleven, Michigan State, Police

East Lansing Police Will Spoil ‘Stranger Things’ If You Get Thrown In Jail

(Photo Courtesy Netflix)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — If you’re a fan of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things,” you should probably stay out of jail in East Lansing.

The East Lansing Police Department hatched a diabolical plot to try to keep those rowdy kids off the streets.

On Sunday, they issued a fair warning on Twitter for the (probably) cruel and unusual punishment.

“We’ve taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there.”

The threat of spoilers managed to pique the interest of several Twitter users. “Get arrested and verify this,” one user wrote, who tagged a friend and replied, “i’ll do. can’t leave the curiosity door locked.”

We’re not sure Chief Hopper would approve.

