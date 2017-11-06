Tom Hanks Helps In Couple’s Marriage Proposal [VIDEO]

By Rat & Puff
Tom Hanks was at the Texas Book Festival this weekend promoting his new book “Uncommon Type: New Stories” when he helped a man in the audience propose. He was doing a Q&A session with the audience when he stopped, saying he was bored with people asking him questions and that he wanted to ask one himself.

So he said, “here’s Ryan’s question, and it’s for Nikki Young. Nikki, will you marry me?”

OBVIOUSLY she said yes (because how could you say “no” to Tom Hanks?), and the three of them embraced in a loving hug after.

Check the video out above to see the loving details!

