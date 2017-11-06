Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Breaks Record Before Release Date

By Rat & Puff
Photo: John Shearer / LP5 / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” comes out this Friday, and the album has already set records. The album has sold over 400,000 copies during the pre-sale, which was sold through iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Swift’s website.

But the album has set a record for Target – “Reputation” has the most album copies sold during pre-sale in Target’s history. She even doubled the pre-sale revenue of her last album, “1989.”

We think this is only the beginning of the epicness that will be “Reputation,” what do you think?

