Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Breaks Record Before Release Date

Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” comes out this Friday, and the album has already set records. The album has sold over 400,000 copies during the pre-sale, which was sold through iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Swift’s website.

But the album has set a record for Target – “Reputation” has the most album copies sold during pre-sale in Target’s history. She even doubled the pre-sale revenue of her last album, “1989.”

We think this is only the beginning of the epicness that will be “Reputation,” what do you think?

