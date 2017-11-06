Sean Combs Changes His Name to Brother Love

You can also call him Love.
By Jon Wiederhorn

If you bump into Sean Combs at a high-profile celebrity event, don’t even think of calling him by his real name. Also, don’t address him by any of the nicknames he’s used over the decades — Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff, or P. Diddy. If he doesn’t walk away, he’ll pretend he doesn’t hear you.

“So, my new name is Love, aka Brother Love,” he said November 4 on social media. “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers.”

Diddy, err, Brother Love, tweeted the news on his birthday and explained that, having reached the ripe age of 48, all those other nicknames just aren’t right for him anymore.

“I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people,” he said. “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different.”

Watch Brother Love explain his most recent name change below:

