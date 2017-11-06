Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan to Rap Battle

Horan's mixtape is coming soon.
Filed Under: Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Mike Coppola / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Louis Tomlinson has challenged his former One Direction band made to a rap battle.

The trouble began this weekend when Tomlinson tweeted “I like these little Irish lads but enough with the rapping.”

Related: Niall Horan Thinks ‘Stranger Things’ is Really Scary

Horan, the lone Irishman in One Direction, took the tweet as a personal affront (though it’s unclear what the initial tweet was referencing). He responded in jest with a plug for his own rapping abilities.

“Stop talking about me like that, I’ll rap if I want. You know I can spit bars,” Horan wrote.

That set off series of humorous tweets, with Tomlinson suggesting they settle things once and for all.

“Lad you’re forgetting I taught you everything you know #raplife #donnysoldier,” Tomlinson replied.  “True dat !! Forgot the Yorkshire lads are known for rap as well hahaha,” Horan responded.

Then Tomlinson threw down a challenge: “maybe we should settle this … 64 bars ?”

Check out the fun exchange below.

 

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live