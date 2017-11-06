Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years in Prison for Probation Violations

Photo: Lisa Lake / Getty Images

Meek Mill will return to jail after violating his parole.

CBS Philadelphia reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in state prison.

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has a history of multiple arrests and parole violations.

The rapper has yet to comment publicly on this development.

