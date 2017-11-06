Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Toddler Son’s ‘Hamilton’ Review

Filed Under: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son Sebastian to see the first act of his blockbuster musical, Hamilton, and shared his child’s humorous review on social media.

Related: Lin-Manuel Miranda Debuts All-Star Charity Song ‘Almost Like Praying’

Young Sebastian’s review covers a lot of territory, from questioning onstage footwear choices to delighting in the appearance of actress Elizabeth Judd, whom he knows from playing with her in the park.

Lin-Manuel Miranda closed the review by saying that he’ll take Sebastian to see the show’s second act “when he’s a little older.”

See the full live-tweet review in the Twitter thread below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live