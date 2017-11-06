How To Fix Apple’s “i” Keyboard Bug With This Easy Shortcut

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — An update to iOS has irritated iPhone users trying to type the letter “i”, with the software’s autocorrect feature changing the letter to a capital “A” and a question mark symbol.
The glitch is affecting users of iPhones and iPads, with Apple users taking to social media to complain that a bug in the new iPhone leaves many devices unable to type properly.
Here is what you might have seen when typed the letter “i.”
There luckily is a way to fix it!
The first way to fix the issue is to create a keyboard shortcut.
According to Lifehacker, you need to go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Once you’re on the Text Replacement screen, hit the “+” in the upper right-hand corner to add a shortcut. The last step is to type the lowercase “i” in the phrase section and an uppercase “I” in the shortcut box. Hit “save,” and then you’re all set.