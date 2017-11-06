How To Fix Apple’s “i” Keyboard Bug With This Easy Shortcut

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — An update to iOS has irritated iPhone users trying to type the letter “i”, with the software’s autocorrect feature changing the letter to a capital “A” and a question mark symbol.

The glitch is affecting users of iPhones and iPads, with Apple users taking to social media to complain that a bug in the new iPhone leaves many devices unable to type properly.

Here is what you might have seen when typed the letter “i.”

Anyone know how to fix an iPhone that sends symbols instead of the letter “i” when typing? It’s not a keyboard shortcut, I️ checked. See images below. #AskTwitter pic.twitter.com/UkTKG50P8H — Bijan Peters (@AhBijBijBij) October 31, 2017

whoever was working on the iPhone update must’ve fell asleep on the keyboard. I’m over it. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dKUWHSRsmv — Blair Bear🌼 (@beewomble) November 4, 2017

There luckily is a way to fix it!

The first way to fix the issue is to create a keyboard shortcut.

According to Lifehacker, you need to go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Once you’re on the Text Replacement screen, hit the “+” in the upper right-hand corner to add a shortcut. The last step is to type the lowercase “i” in the phrase section and an uppercase “I” in the shortcut box. Hit “save,” and then you’re all set.

For anyone who’s iPhone is doing this Settings

General

Keyboard

Text Replacement

Type lowercase “i” in phrase and Capital “i” in shortcut RT TO SAVE A LIFE pic.twitter.com/HT6Ga44KTZ — Oscar (@oscar_guerra21) November 6, 2017

For visual learners, this video is very helpful.