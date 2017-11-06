Apple, Keyboard, i, I, Fix, Shortcut

How To Fix Apple’s “i” Keyboard Bug With This Easy Shortcut

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — An update to iOS has irritated iPhone users trying to type the letter “i”, with the software’s autocorrect feature changing the letter to a capital “A” and a question mark symbol.

The glitch is affecting users of iPhones and iPads, with Apple users taking to social media to complain that a bug in the new iPhone leaves many devices unable to type properly.

Here is what you might have seen when typed the letter “i.”

There luckily is a way to fix it!

The first way to fix the issue is to create a keyboard shortcut.

According to Lifehacker, you need to go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Once you’re on the Text Replacement screen, hit the “+” in the upper right-hand corner to add a shortcut. The last step is to type the lowercase “i” in the phrase section and an uppercase “I” in the shortcut box. Hit “save,” and then you’re all set.

For visual learners, this video is very helpful.

