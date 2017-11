In a ‘Case of the Mondays’ fashion, I decided to browse the depths of the internet… mainly Twitter, with the terms “I shattered/cracked/broke my iPhone X“. The $999+ ALL GLASS iPhone released Friday, so I was waiting for disaster with this one.

So thank you, internet. Here’s some people having a very expensive problem right now:

if anyone is having a bad day, I just shattered my iPhone X if it makes u feel any better pic.twitter.com/wCtb3c3MZg — samer (@SamerButi) November 6, 2017

Some guy in Bp this morning dropped his IPhone X and I’ve never seen a man cry harder in my life — 🐶 9-0 (@ryan_charyna) November 5, 2017

I was debating if I should use my iPhone X or wait until tomorrow when my case and screen protector came in… and of corse I dropped it 🤬🤯 — Alvaro Vega (@_Alvy_) November 4, 2017

I’m not getting the iPhone X. My cousin’s shattered after the FIRST drop. Wtf — Cey'na 💌 (@Ceymyname_) November 6, 2017

I wanted the iPhone X until I saw my coworker drop his and it shattered. This man in here crying and I can honestly feel his pain. — キングミー (@DaeLuciano) November 6, 2017

Day 3 with the iPhone X, I dropped it on my marble island in my kitchen & it literally shattered 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ at least I have insurance. — Boobie 💰🤘🏾✨ (@indiabyblack) November 5, 2017

i dropped my new iphone x and it SHATTERED wtf i didn’t even get to set it up yet pic.twitter.com/H4enK9ufsw — m (@zucoIade) November 4, 2017

what if told you I already shattered my iPhone X — bryce (@redditmansam) November 3, 2017

I JUST CRACKED MY IPHONE X😭😭😭 — Brent Rivera (@BrentRivera) November 5, 2017