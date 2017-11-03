Today Is National Sandwich Day: Free And Discounted Sandwiches

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Do you like sandwiches? How about saving money?

Then Nov. 3 is your lucky day with several restaurants offering discounts to celebrate National Sandwich Day.

It’s a day dedicated to your favorite toppings placed between two slices of bread.

Here are some great deals, only for Friday, Nov. 3:

Subway: Buy a sandwich and a 30-ounce drink, and you can get a second sandwich of equal or lesser value for free. Subway is also donating a meal to Feeding American.

Arby’s: Sign up for their newsletter, and they’ll send you a coupon for a free classic roast beef sandwich when you purchase a drink

Capriotti’s: Get a free sandwich upgrade from a small 9-inch to a medium 12-inch. Also, enter to win free 9-inch subs for a year.

Firehouse Subs: The first 50 orders for any size Hook & Ladder sub get a custom enamel pin, plus free chips and a medium drink with a medium or a large sub purchase on your next visit.

Don't miss out on #NationalSandwichDay! Be one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder this Friday and receive a pin & special offer pic.twitter.com/2sLHmlUEOF — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 2, 2017

McAlister’s Deli: Get a McAlister’s Club sandwich for $4. The offer is valid for dine-in, but guests can order in-restaurant and take it to go.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Get any 6-inch sandwich for $3.99 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Potbelly: Buy a pastrami sandwich, get one free. You can enroll/sign in to Potbelly Perks onthe mobile app or online prior to ordering to receive the perk.

Quizno’s: Get an 8-inch Classic Italian sub for $5.