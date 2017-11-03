McDonald's, McRib, Sandwich

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back The McRib

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Cry no more, McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.

The fan favorite started to make its way back to the McDonald’s menu on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” said McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer, in a release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”

The McRib’s most loyal fans will be able to quickly locate the sandwich with the official “McRib Finder app” for iOS and Android phones. Consumers can simply download the app and from there, find locations, swap McRib-themed stickers and plan McRib sandwich dates with their friends.

Fans were last able to order the beloved sandwich in December 2016.

 

