‘Hannah Montana’ Throwback Clip Burns Larry David

"Face it, Dad—she's bigger than you."
Photo: Rosalind O\'Connor / NBC / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Miley Cyrus is Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest this week and she’ll appear alongside host Larry David. The “Younger Now” singer has teased the appearance in promos and shared a throwback video yesterday (Nov. 2) from her Hannah Montana days.

Larry appeared on the hit Disney show playing himself, fidgeting in line and demanding service from a host who wouldn’t seat him. Miley’s pop star alter ego Hannah Montana breezes past him and is seated immediately. The upshot? Hannah Montana was more famous and important than Larry David, Seinfeld co-creator and comedy icon.

“Face it Dad—she’s bigger than you,” Larry’s daughter says.

“Reunited with LD, this weeks @nbcsnl HOST ! Excited to be the musical guest!” Miley wrote.

Watch the cute, silly clip here:

