Vic Mensa Puts His Spin on Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’

He played piano for the unplugged session.
By Hayden Wright

Rapper Vic Mensa is best known for his collaborations with Pharrell, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper, but the Chicago native also admires Radiohead’s timeless melancholia.

That explains why Mensa appeared on BBC Radio 1 and played an unplugged cover of “Karma Police” from the band’s 1997 classic album OK Computer.

Mensa played piano and sang, accompanied by a single acoustic guitar. The alt-rock curveball definitely shows the rapper’s range of skills and musical inclinations.

Vic is currently on tour with JAY-Z.

Watch Mensa’s take on Radiohead here:

