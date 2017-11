How many major life events can you cram into one week, JV?

Though he isn’t with the Tigers, Detroit felt proud watching our former pitcher Verlander receive his first World Series ring last night with the Houston Astros.

Speaking of ring… Kate Upton’s hand will also be getting a bit heavier this Saturday. The near two-year engagement for the couple will finally be up! They’re reportedly tying the knot in Italy this weekend, according to People Magazine.