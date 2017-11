Taco Bell can deliver the heat… but can they handle it?

For most major cities, there’s only two choices for Mexican fast food: Taco Bell or their fierce competitor: Del Taco.

Though I imagine their rivalry to parallel that of Good Burgers, it’s much more simple than Kel’s special sauce. Apparently, all you have to do is ask them to step up on Twitter.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

This leaves me with so many questions!

HOW

WHEN

CRINKLE CUT?

SEASONING???

Mark from Twitter deserves a lifetime supply, fo sho.