By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 and SZA hit the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage last night (Nov. 1) for a spirited performance of their hit song, “What Lovers Do.”

The song, which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100, is set to be featured on Maroon 5’s new album, Red Pill Blues, which is set to be released this Friday, Nov. 3.

Check out the performance below.