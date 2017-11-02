David Guetta & Afrojack Team for ‘Dirty Sexy Money’

Photo: C. Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

David Guetta and Afrojack have joined forces for the new track “Dirty Sexy Money,” which features Charli XCX and French Montana.

“If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me, you’re not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free,” Charli signs on the hook. “Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me.”

“What you need, I got it, Louis shoes, cop boots, top down, you,” Montana spits. “Diamond juice, all I see is you, right now, you, all I want is you, you.”

Check out the new collaborative track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

