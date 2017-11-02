Chance the Rapper Performs at Barack Obama Foundation Summit

Hope and Chance.
Photo: Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Chance the Rapper was an honored guest at some of the Obama Administration’s final White House activities. Now that Barack Obama is a private citizen with a foundation to run, the former president recruited Chance to appear at his organization’s summit in Chicago. The rapper performed several songs, including “Dear Theodosia” from the Hamilton soundtrack, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Francis and the Lights.

The National, Gloria Estefan and Nas also performed during the evening of music and progressive coalition-building. Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari and Lena Waite made appearances, too. Earlier in the Summit, Common appeared with Miranda for a lively discussion about “solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.”

The Obama Foundation shared a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama onstage with Chance, captioning it: “Hope and Chance.”

Watch footage of the event below.

Hope and Chance. #ObamaSummit

A post shared by Obama Foundation (@obamafoundation) on

