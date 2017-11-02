Beyonce Cast in Classic Disney Remake: The Lion King

As if a Lion King remake wasn’t exciting enough, Beyonce has now been welcomed to the jungle.

The star studded movie has a cast that everyone can love. Beyonce has been cast as leading lady, Nala. Next to her is Simba who will be played by Donald Glover.

But Simba wouldn’t be Simba without his loving side kicks; Billy Eichner has been cast as Timon the meerkat, Seth Rogen will voice Pumba the warthog, and Jon Oliver is Zazu!

James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa, since no one can be quite as sinister and scary as him.

The movie is expected to be released in the summer of 2019.