Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Impressively Rap-Recap Season One

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0765 -- Pictured: Actress Millie Bobby Brown performs "'Stranger Things' Season 1 Recap Rap" on October 31, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” returned for a second season last week.

To promote it, Emmy-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown — aka Eleven — appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night.

After her interview, Brown took to the “Fallon” stage to perform an impressive rap-recap of the show’s first season.

“Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three/ Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D,” Brown summarizes.

Watch the complete thing below.

This isn’t the first time Brown has unleashed her rap skills on Fallon: In September 2016, the actress recited a near-perfect rendition of Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s “Monster.”

