By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) —¬†Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin is a taco hero.

Thanks to Maybin stealing a base in Game 2 of the World Series, America gets a FREE Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

You can redeem the taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Offer is limited to one per person. No purchase necessary.