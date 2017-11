By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Chuck E. Cheese’s is adding a whole lot of cheesy flavor to their newest pizza.

The company is releasing something they’ve dubbed the Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza.

And it’s quite a sight to behold.

The new, limited-edition pizza is a mix of cheese sauced mixed with macaroni and cheese, smothered in melted Colby and mozzarella cheeses — all topped with a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

It will be available starting Nov. 1 through the end of the year.