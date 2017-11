By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) —¬†Everyone else can go home because Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, won Halloween.

The pair pulled off the ultimate couple’s costume, dressing as Mugatu and Katinka from “Zoolander.”

relax Derek A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

The high-fashion villains, played by Will Ferrell and Milla Jovovich in the 2001 movie, brain washed Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) in the film.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

So hot right now!