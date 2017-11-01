Adam Levine on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: ‘They’re So in Love it’s Disgusting’

"They're so in love it's disgusting."
Filed Under: Adam Levine, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani
Photo: Axelle Bauer Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

“They’re so in love it’s disgusting,” Adam Levine said of fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Howard Stern Show, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Related: Blake Shelton Debuts Nostalgic New Song ‘I Lived It’

“I’m so affectionate and gross with my wife, [but] this is a whole other level of vomit,” he continued. “They’re so in love. It’s really nice.”

“Because [their relationship] is in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls— opinions about it, but I’m, like, there,” he said. “I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it’s real, man.”

Levine says the lovebirds are some of his best friends, but jokes, “I still tell [Blake], ‘I can’t believe you get to be with Gwen Stefani’…It’s just not f—ing right!”

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live