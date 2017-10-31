Scary Movies, Favorite, Michigan, Dawn of the Dead, The Ring

What Scary Film Ranks Highest in MI? Think Zombies

(Source: Giphy.com)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Halloween is here, along with costumes, tricks (and treats), jack-o-lanters and maybe, something scary or creepy.

Tis the season for all things frightful, and lots of people celebrate by watching horror flicks.

According to a recent release from cabletv.com, the most “Googled” horror movies is “The Ring.”

Cabletv.com‘s list found that the most “Googled” horror movie in Michigan is… “Dawn of the Dead.” However, it did not list which version was preferred.

The website took the IGN list of the top 25 horror movies and used Google Trends data to see which films captured the attention of which states.

980x What Scary Film Ranks Highest in MI? Think Zombies

(Source: CableTV.com)

This year’s remake of “IT,” still playing in theaters, landed at the top of the survey’s “scariest movie ever seen” list. Because who isn’t creeped out by clowns?

“The Exorcist” and “Saw” followed as most frightening views, according to the survey.

 

