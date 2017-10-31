Ty Dolla $ign Performs ‘Love U Better’ on Jimmy Kimmel

Beach House 3 is here.
Ty Dolla $ign released one of the year’s most anticipated hip-hop albums on Friday: Beach House 3 features collaborations with Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and more. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform “Love U Better,” the album’s lead single. Though the track features Lil Wayne and The-Dream, he played the song solo.

For good measure, Ty made it a medley with sections from “Paranoid,” his lead single from the original Beach House EP.

In a recent Interview magazine interview, Ty explained how his perspective has evolved between the albums.

“I’ve risen in fan base, risen financially, and I’ve grown as a person since Beach House one. It’s still a metaphor for success,” he said. “I’ve got a beach house now in Long Beach, but not the one that I officially want, so I’m working for it. Getting to these levels for me has made it where I can meet people on even higher levels than I’ve imagined were even possible…So now my dreams are even bigger.”

Watch Ty’s Kimmel set here:

