Niall Horan Thinks ‘Stranger Things’ is Really Scary

By Scott T. Sterling

The Halloween spirit has descended on the world, and no one is safe. Not even former One Direction star, Niall Horan.

Horan took to Twitter after watching an episode of Stranger Things. It didn’t go too well.

“So I started ‘stranger things’ last night and hid behind a pillow for 55 mins,” Horan tweeted. “Jesus that’s intense.”

Horan’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed, with his former One Direction band-mate Louis Tomlinson responding in comedic fashion.

“Should have read this before hand lad!,” Tomlinson replied, adding a photo asking, “Is Stranger Things Too Scary for Kids?”

Unsurprisingly, the exchange has been a hit with fans, generating more than 6k responses in just a matter of hours. See the tweets below.