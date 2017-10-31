Kanye West Teams with CyHi the Prynce for ‘Dat Side’

"All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side."
Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kanye West has teamed up with his G.O.O.D. labelmate CyHi the Prynce for the new track “Dat Side,” which features a dominant piano line and a syncopated beat throughout. Lyrically, the song addresses trollers, protesters, groupies and jealous fans.

During Kanye’s rap, he spits, “All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ I don’t need no allies, I don’t feel the need to fraternize/ Yeezys in the field, Yeezys; Yeezys in the field now.”

Then West gets more specific, targeting the NFL and racism: ” Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now/ All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ Moved into a neighborhood where I’m the only black guy/ People claim they praying for you/ Really, they be preying on you.”

CyHi the Prynce prepared fans for the collaboration on Monday (Oct. 30) on social media, writing, “Tomorrow will be scary #good & #hiphop will never be the same.”

Listen to “Dat Side,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

