Kristen Bell, Mom Of The Year, Takes One For The Team And Dresses Up As Frozen’s Elsa

Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — No, it’s not the cold bothering Kristen Bell. It’s her Halloween costume.

The actress, who voiced Princess Anna in the animated film “Frozen,” posted a grumpy Instagram photo of herself dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” by decree of her daughter.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween,”Bell captioned the photo, adding a reference to her NBC sitcom “The Good Place.”

The actress has two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard.

Bell has gone on record saying that her daughters are essentially the only children in America with a disinterest in the adventures of Anna and Elsa, but apparently they’ve finally come around.

“Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family,” Bell told USA TODAY at the premiere of  “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.” “Sad but true.”

“She don’t care,” she continued. “Anytime the word Halloween comes up she wants to put on her Elsa dress and her gloves. The gloves are a very big deal.”

 

