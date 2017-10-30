Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual harassment on a teenage boy, and he came out as gay.

Actor Anthony Rapp was 14 years old when he and Spacey were both on broadway together, and attended the same house party. This incident happened in 1986 which makes Spacey 27 years old at the time.

During the house party, Rapp recalls being alone in a room when a drunk Spacey entered. Rapp says he then “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.” Spacey apparently proceeded to attempt to seduce Rapp, before eventually leaving the room after Rapp struggled to get away.

Spacey has responded to the claim saying, “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior …”

But then he threw everyone for a loop and continued to say, “The story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” adding, “I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

The story is still developing, we will keep you updated.

