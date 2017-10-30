Halloween, Costumes, Adele, Demi Lovato, 2017, Kim Kardashian

Adele, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Wear Impressive, Top-Notch Halloween Costumes

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Halloween may be Tuesday, but loads of celebrities used their free time off over the weekend to celebrate a little bit early — including some of music’s biggest stars.

Adele might be giving her vocal chords a rest but she was living out loud in her glittery costume. Demi Lovato garnered some major proverbial head-turns with her eerily accurate depiction for the late Selena.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

Check out some more stars’ costumes below from Diplo as Ric Flair, Kim Kardashian, Nas, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ.

1st rule of fight club.

Strangé & Eddie

My Wonder Woman @hayley.erbert #halloween

@princejackson 🐲

🎃

