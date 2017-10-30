Adele, Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Wear Impressive, Top-Notch Halloween Costumes

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Halloween may be Tuesday, but loads of celebrities used their free time off over the weekend to celebrate a little bit early — including some of music’s biggest stars.

Adele might be giving her vocal chords a rest but she was living out loud in her glittery costume. Demi Lovato garnered some major proverbial head-turns with her eerily accurate depiction for the late Selena.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Everyone else can go home Demi Lovato just won Halloween pic.twitter.com/W6G6QuDYgF — ๑ (@dopelectric) October 29, 2017

I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me other wise. pic.twitter.com/4LD9PNxqVl — ‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

Check out some more stars’ costumes below from Diplo as Ric Flair, Kim Kardashian, Nas, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ. A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Let's go baby night at the Roxbury pic.twitter.com/B4TY6CZD99 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 29, 2017

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Strangé & Eddie A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

My Wonder Woman @hayley.erbert #halloween A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

@princejackson 🐲 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Thank You to everybody who supported @bigkidzfoundation Annual Halloween Costume Party ! Another 1 in the books 🆙 BigKidzFoundation.Org A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:14am PDT