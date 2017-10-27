Watch Chris Brown & Prince Royce in ‘Just As I Am’ Video

Worlds collide on Spiff TV's 'The Union.'
By Hayden Wright

Spiff TV’s The Union pairs hip-hop artists with stars from the Latin music scene, and the music maker just released the video for “Just As I Am” featuring Chris Brown and Prince Royce. The R&B veteran and bachata star merge English and Spanish in the seductive clip.

The song also appears on Royce’s album FIVE. Earlier this year, Spiff discussed the project (and how he recruited Brown) in an interview with Vibe.

“I have always been a fan of Chris besides the fact that he is my friend. When I approached him, we were in Vegas on tour and he immediately understood the album’s concept and the single’s vision,” Spiff said. “He was a fan of Royce’s work also, so it was a no-brainer.”

