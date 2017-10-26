The Monroe County Convention & Tourism Bureau presents Pipers’ Holiday Music Festival, November 18th – December 16th; 7:00pm – 10:00pm.
Featuring:
- Nelson Rangen: November 18th @ 129 Lounge
- Elliot Lewis: November 25th @ 129 Lounge
- Alexander Zonjic: December 2nd @ Amayas
- Patrick Yandell: December 2nd @ Public House
- Eric Marienthal: December 9th @ Public House
- Planet D’ Nonet: December 16th @ Public House
Free horse drawn carriage rides each night of the series!
BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!
Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.