The Monroe County Convention & Tourism Bureau presents Pipers’ Holiday Music Festival, November 18th – December 16th; 7:00pm – 10:00pm.

Featuring:

Nelson Rangen: November 18 th @ 129 Lounge

@ 129 Lounge Elliot Lewis: November 25 th @ 129 Lounge

@ 129 Lounge Alexander Zonjic: December 2 nd @ Amayas

@ Amayas Patrick Yandell: December 2 nd @ Public House

@ Public House Eric Marienthal: December 9 th @ Public House

@ Public House Planet D’ Nonet: December 16th @ Public House

Free horse drawn carriage rides each night of the series!

