PIPERS’ HOLIDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL; NOVEMBER 18TH – DECEMBER 16TH

The Monroe County Convention & Tourism Bureau presents Pipers’ Holiday Music Festival, November 18th – December 16th; 7:00pm – 10:00pm.

 

Featuring:

 

  • Nelson Rangen: November 18th @ 129 Lounge
  • Elliot Lewis: November 25th @ 129 Lounge
  • Alexander Zonjic: December 2nd @ Amayas
  • Patrick Yandell: December 2nd @ Public House
  • Eric Marienthal: December 9th @ Public House
  • Planet D’ Nonet: December 16th @ Public House

 

Free horse drawn carriage rides each night of the series!

 

 

