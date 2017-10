By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Starbucks is releasing a special themed frappuccino for Halloween.

The coffee chain on Thursday began an “extremely limited” run of its newest concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino, according to a tweet from the company.

The drink consists of green caramel apple powder, pink powder, pink “Brains” whipped cream and a “pink mocha drizzle,” according to the recipe.

The beverage will be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.