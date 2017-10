By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Pop start sensation Adam Levine will bring the wildly popular Maroon 5 to Detroit during their upcoming ‘Red Pill Blues’ tour next year.

The band will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday November 4 through the Ticketmaster website.

Maroon 5’s latest album, Red Pill Blues is set to debut on Nov. 3.